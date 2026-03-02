Nick Allegretti headshot

Nick Allegretti News: Signing two-year extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Allegretti and the Commanders agreed to terms Monday on a two-year contract extension, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Allegretti will be a candidate to start at center for Washington next season, with the team releasing Tyler Biadasz (ankle). Last year, Allegretti started two games at center in place of an injured Biadasz, looking notably better than he did in 2024, when he suited up for all 17 regular-season games but had to be switched from LG to RG and was then benched. It remains possible that the Commanders will add another option at center in free agency or the 2026 NFL Draft.

