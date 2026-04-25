Nick Barrett News: Snared by Chargers

The Chargers selected Barrett in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 145th overall.

Barrett doesn't have a long list of production to his name at South Carolina, but he did well in his lone season as a starter for the Gamecocks in 2025, racking up 42 tackles and 2.0 sacks. He sports above-average arm length and is pretty athletic for his size, but he's a bit raw on the pass-rush front. Barrett will provide some depth on the defensive line for the Chargers and might fit in better as a defensive end in the 3-4 scheme.