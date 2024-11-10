Nick Bellore Injury: Injures knee in Week 10

Bellore suffered a knee injury Sunday against Pittsburgh and is questionable to return.

Bellore was deemed questionable to return with just over two minutes remaining in the game, so it may be difficult for him to return if the injury is isn't minor. Prior to his exit, the linebacker notched one tackle on special teams. Bellore entered Sunday having played just six defensive snaps on the season, but he had logged 164 special-teams snaps over nine contests.