Nick Bellore headshot

Nick Bellore Injury: Won't play in Week 11

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Bellore (knee) is out for Thursday's game at Philadelphia, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Bellore was forced out of the Commanders' contest in Week 10 early by a knee injury, and now he'll be sidelined for his first game this season Thursday as he recovers. In his absence, rookie fifth-rounder Jordan Magee has one less hurdle to potentially see his first defensive snap this year.

Nick Bellore
Washington Commanders
