Nick Bellore Injury: Won't play in Week 11
Bellore (knee) is out for Thursday's game at Philadelphia, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.
Bellore was forced out of the Commanders' contest in Week 10 early by a knee injury, and now he'll be sidelined for his first game this season Thursday as he recovers. In his absence, rookie fifth-rounder Jordan Magee has one less hurdle to potentially see his first defensive snap this year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now