Nick Bolton headshot

Nick Bolton News: Dominant in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Bolton logged five tackles (three solo), with 0.5 sacks, a pass deflection and an interception during Kansas City's win over the Browns on Sunday.

Bolton had an all-around dominant outing versus Cleveland as not only did he lead the team in tackles, but he also managed to record his first interception of the season. The 24-year-old will look to keep up his production during the Chiefs' upcoming Week 16 matchup versus the Texans.

Nick Bolton
Kansas City Chiefs
