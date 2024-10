Bolton logged 11 tackles (six solo) in Monday's 26-13 win over the Saints.

Bolton was the leading tackler for the Chiefs on Monday, with eight of his tackles coming in the second half. Bolton is up to 38 tackles (25 solo) and two passes defended through the first five games of the regular season. Bolton and the Chiefs will have their work cut out of them after the bye when they face the 49ers on Oct. 20.