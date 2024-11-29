Nick Bolton News: Leads team with 11 stops Friday

Bolton tallied 11 tackles (10 solo) in in Friday's 19-17 victory versus the Raiders.

Bolton reached double-digit stops for the second time this year and matched his season-high total, which he first established in Week 5 against New Orleans. The star linebacker briefly left the game with a possible injury at the end of the first quarter but missed only a few plays. Bolton also recovered a fumble on a botched snap with 15 seconds remaining in the contest, ending Las Vegas' comeback bid.