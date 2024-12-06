Fantasy Football
Nick Bosa

Nick Bosa Injury: Doubtful for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Bosa (oblique) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Bosa logged back-to-back DNPs to begin San Francisco's week of practice and is expected to miss his third consecutive game Sunday after sustaining an oblique injury in a Week 11 loss to the Seahawks. Robert Beal and Yetur Gross-Matos will likely continue to see increased snaps with the 49ers' first-team defense while Bosa remains sidelined in Week 14.

Nick Bosa
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
