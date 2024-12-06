Nick Bosa Injury: Doubtful for Sunday

Bosa (oblique) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Bosa logged back-to-back DNPs to begin San Francisco's week of practice and is expected to miss his third consecutive game Sunday after sustaining an oblique injury in a Week 11 loss to the Seahawks. Robert Beal and Yetur Gross-Matos will likely continue to see increased snaps with the 49ers' first-team defense while Bosa remains sidelined in Week 14.