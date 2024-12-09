Nick Bosa Injury: Estimated as DNP

Bosa (oblique) was estimated as a DNP on Monday's injury report, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Bosa has been sidelined for the 49ers' last three games due to a left oblique injury that he aggravated in Week 11 against the Seahawks. Although he is considered day-to-day heading into Thursday's game against the Rams, Bosa hasn't been able to participate in practice since the injury, and he would be a long shot to play unless he returns to practice Tuesday or Wednesday.