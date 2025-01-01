Fantasy Football
Nick Bosa

Nick Bosa Injury: Logs DNP on Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Bosa (knee) did not practice Wednesday.

Bosa had previously been dealing with oblique and hip issues in recent weeks, so the knee injury appears to be a new one for the star edge rusher. With San Francisco eliminated from playoff contention and Brock Purdy (elbow) already out for Week 18, it wouldn't at all be shocking to see Bosa not play in Sunday's season finale against Arizona.

Nick Bosa
San Francisco 49ers

