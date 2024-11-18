Nick Bosa Injury: Might not play Week 12

Bosa (hip) has about a 50-50 chance to suit up next week against the Packers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

The defensive end sustained the hip injury during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Seahawks and did not return to the game. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday that, "There's just as good of a chance for him to not play as play," per Wagoner. If the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year can't suit up, Robert Beal and Yetur Gross-Matos are next in line to replace him.