Nick Bosa Injury: Misses practice again

Bosa (hip) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan also told the KNBR radio station that Bosa is "in jeopardy of not playing Sunday" against the Packers, per Branch. Bosa injured his hip on a third quarter sack of Seattle quarterback Geno Smith during last Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Seahawks. The four-time Pro Bowler has yet to miss a game this season, and Robert Beal and Yetur Gross-Matos are the 49ers' next available defensive ends.