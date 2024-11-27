Nick Bosa Injury: Not practicing Wednesday

Bosa (hip/oblique) will not practice Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Bosa missed last Sunday's loss to the Packers after he was injured in the Week 11 loss to the Seahawks. Sam Okuayinonu, Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos paced the 49ers in pass-rushing snaps off the edge versus Green Bay and would likely do so again if Bosa is unable to play Sunday in Buffalo.