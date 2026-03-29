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Nick Bosa Injury: Positive injury update

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

49ers GM said Sunday at the NFL's league meetings that he expects Bosa (knee) to be ready for training camp, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports

Bosa suffered a torn during Week 3 last season and underwent successful surgery in late September. The 28-year-old has been trending in a positive direction since the beginning of the offseason, and it would be a significant boost for San Francisco's defense if he's ready to go for Week 1 of the 2026 regular season. In the four seasons before 2025, Bosa logged 53.5 sacks over 64 regular-season games.

Nick Bosa
San Francisco 49ers
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