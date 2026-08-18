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Nick Bosa Injury: Progresses in recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Bosa's (knee) tendinitis symptoms have been subsiding recently, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Bosa continues to work towards a return to the field. The 49ers' defense is in desperate need of the star pass rusher's services after preseason game and joint practice failures on the defensive line. The 28-year-old is still considered week-to-week, with coach Kyle Shanahan saying Tuesday that the star is doing well. With a displayed floor of 9.0 sacks when healthy, the team will likely do whatever it takes to ensure Bosa is on the field for the regular season.

Nick Bosa
San Francisco 49ers
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