Nick Bosa Injury: Questionable for Thursday night

Bosa (oblique) is listed as questionable ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Rams, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bosa's oblique injury has keep him on the sidelines for each of the 49ers' last three games, but he's got a chance to return in Week 15. The All-Pro defensive end upgraded from a DNP on Tuesday to a limited session Wednesday, suggesting that he's trending in the right direction ahead of Thursday's contest. Bosa would be a significant addition to the 49ers' defense, especially since San Francisco recorded two or fewer sacks in two of the three games he missed.