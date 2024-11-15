Fantasy Football
Nick Bosa

Nick Bosa Injury: Questionable for Week 11

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Bosa (hip) was a limited practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable against the Seahawks on Sunday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Bosa opened the week with consecutive DNPs due to a hip injury that he played through in Week 10 against the Buccaneers. However, he was able to return to practice Friday, albeit in a limited capacity, and it's likely that he'll work through the issue in Sunday's NFC West clash. Bosa has logged 32 tackles (22 solo), including 5.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery through nine regular-season games.

Nick Bosa
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
