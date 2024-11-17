Nick Bosa Injury: Questionable to return Sunday
Bosa (hip) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Seahawks.
Bosa reached Geno Smith for a sack early in the third quarter, but he appeared to be in too much pain to celebrate according to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. The defensive lineman received treatment on his left hip while the Seahawks continued their drive, but his status for the rest of the game is now up in the air.
