Nick Bosa Injury: Ruled out for Week 14
Bosa (oblique) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Bosa was unable to practice this week due to a left oblique injury, and he is set to miss his third straight game. Given the 49ers' have a short turnaround before their next game against the Rams on Thursday, Dec. 12, it's possible Bosa could be sidelined for a fourth game. Robert Beal and Yetur Gross-Matos will continue to see more defensive snaps due to Bosa's injury.
