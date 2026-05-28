Nick Bosa headshot

Nick Bosa Injury: Says he'll be ready for the season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Bosa (knee) told reporters Thursday that he expects to be ready for training camp and the regular season, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The five-time Pro Bowler is recovering from the torn ACL that he suffered during Week 3 of last season. Bosa underwent successful surgery last September after the injury and has offered nothing but positive updates since then.

Nick Bosa
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Bosa See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Bosa See More
2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-Round Picks, Analysis and Fantasy Football Impact
NFL
2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-Round Picks, Analysis and Fantasy Football Impact
Author Image
Jim Coventry
55 days ago
NFL Draft Pick Value Study: Pro Bowl Rate, Bust Rate, and Success Rate for All 32 First-Round Picks Of Last 25 Classes
NFL
NFL Draft Pick Value Study: Pro Bowl Rate, Bust Rate, and Success Rate for All 32 First-Round Picks Of Last 25 Classes
Author Image
Thomas Leary
100 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Divisional Playoffs Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Divisional Playoffs Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
132 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Monday Wild-Card Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Monday Wild-Card Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
136 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Wild-Card Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Wild-Card Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
139 days ago