Nick Bosa Injury: Says he'll be ready for the season
Bosa (knee) told reporters Thursday that he expects to be ready for training camp and the regular season, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The five-time Pro Bowler is recovering from the torn ACL that he suffered during Week 3 of last season. Bosa underwent successful surgery last September after the injury and has offered nothing but positive updates since then.
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