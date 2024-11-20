Nick Bosa Injury: Sits out practice Wednesday

Bosa (hip) was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Bosa injured his left hip while sacking Geno Smith during the third quarter of Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Seahawks and was unable to return to the contest. The star pass rusher would be in danger of missing his first game of the season Sunday against the Packers if he's unable to practice in at least a limited capacity Thursday and/or Friday.