Nick Bosa headshot

Nick Bosa Injury: Stays sidelined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Bosa (oblique) will not practice Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Bosa has missed the 49ers' last two games and it appears he may be in danger of missing a third. Considering he hasn't practiced since suffering the injury in Week 11 against the Seahawks, he'll likely need to practice in some fashion Thursday or Friday to have any chance of suiting up against the Bears on Sunday.

