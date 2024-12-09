Nick Bosa Injury: Still under evaluation

Bosa (oblique) still is considered day-to-day as the 49ers start Week 15 prep Monday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Bosa was unable to practice last week leading up to his third straight absence due to the injury. Considering the lack of practice time and a short week with the 49ers hosting the Rams on Thursday, it seems unlikely the Ohio State product would be able to suit up for the divisional matchup. However, a definitive answer likely will surface closer to kickoff.