Nick Bosa headshot

Nick Bosa Injury: Won't practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Bosa (hip) will not practice Wednesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bosa played through his hip issue in the 49ers' Week 10 win over the Buccaneers and recorded four total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, across 49 defensive snaps. Wednesday's DNP is likely precautionary, but the All-Pro defensive end could be in jeopardy of missing Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks if he can't upgrade to at least limited participation either Thursday or Friday.

