Nick Bosa News: Good to go for Week 8

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 25, 2024

Bosa (elbow) was a full participant during Friday's practice and does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against Dallas.

Bosa logged consecutive limited practices to open the week due to an elbow injury, but that doesn't appear to be cause for concern after he was able to practice without restrictions Friday. The 2019 first-round pick has logged 25 tackles (17 solo), including 3.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery over the first seven games of the regular season.

