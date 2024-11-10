Nick Bosa News: Good to go Sunday

Bosa (hip) is active for Sunday's Week 10 battle against the Buccaneers, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Bosa was questionable heading into the weekend due to a hip injury. Though he's going to suit up Sunday, the veteran defensive end could log less defensive snaps than usual, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Bosa has 4.5 sacks through eight contests, putting him on pace for his lowest total since 2020, when he played in only two games due to injury.