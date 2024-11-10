Fantasy Football
Nick Bosa

Nick Bosa News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Bosa (hip) is active for Sunday's Week 10 battle against the Buccaneers, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Bosa was questionable heading into the weekend due to a hip injury. Though he's going to suit up Sunday, the veteran defensive end could log less defensive snaps than usual, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Bosa has 4.5 sacks through eight contests, putting him on pace for his lowest total since 2020, when he played in only two games due to injury.

Nick Bosa
San Francisco 49ers

