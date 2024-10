Bosa recorded three tackles (two solo), with 1.0 sack, during San Francisco's win Sunday over the Cowboys.

Bosa was dealing with an elbow injury throughout the week, but that did not slow him down Sunday as he managed to record his 4.5th sack of the season. His strong performance went beyond just the stat sheet however, as the 2019 first-round pick also altered a pass that ended up being intercepted by Ji'Ayir Brown.