Bosa tallied four tackles (three solo), with 1.0 sack, in the 49ers' win versus Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Bosa had another strong performance despite having been questionable heading into the game due to a hip injury. Throughout the first nine games of the season, the 2019 first-round pick has totaled 32 tackles (22 solo), with 5.5 sacks, and an interception.