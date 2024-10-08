Fantasy Football
Nick Bosa News: Picks off Murray in Week 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 8, 2024

Bosa finished Sunday's 24-23 loss to the Cardinals with four solo tackles and one interception.

Bosa picked off Kyler Murray late in the second quarter, which led to a 26-yard field goal by punter Mitch Wishnowsky eight plays later. It was Bosa' second career interception, with his first coming in his rookie season in 2019. Bosa is up to 18 tackles (14 solo), including 3.0 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery through the first five games of the regular season.

Nick Bosa
San Francisco 49ers
