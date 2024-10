Bosa recorded five tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, and he recovered a fumble he forced during Sunday's 30-13 win over the Patriots.

Bosa was held without a sack until late in the fourth quarter, when he stripped the ball off Jacoby Brissett and fell on top of it. Bosa is now up to 3.0 sacks through the first four games of the regular season, which is second most on the 49ers behind Kevin Givens (3.5).