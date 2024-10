Chubb (ankle) has been designated to return to practice by the Browns.

The move opens up a 21-day practice window for Chubb, who is on the reserve/PUP list. Per Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal, there's still no definitive target for Chubb's return to game action, but the running back's looming return to practice represents a major milestone in his recovery from the serious knee injury he sustained in Week 2 last season.