Nick Chubb Injury: Favorable Week 7 matchup

Chubb (knee) and the Browns face the Bengals' 27th-ranked run defense Week 7.

Chubb is expected to part of the active roster this weekend in what looks like a favorable matchup against the in-division foe, which has allowed 146.0 rushing yards per game. The question remains if Cleveland's ground game, which enters Week 7 ranked 28th (97.2 ypg), can take advantage. The rushing attack has been glaringly absent all season but showed signs of life in the second half of last week's loss to the Eagles. That development, along with Chubb's return, could bring better production to an offense that ranks last in the NFL in total yards per game (240.2) and 30th in points per game (15.8).