Nick Chubb Injury: Limited in practice again

Chubb (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Chubb was a limited participant all last week after the Browns opened his 21-day practice window Oct. 2. Coach Kevin Stefanski isn't giving hints about whether the running back might actually be activated this week, merely saying "anything is possible" when asked Wednesday about Chubb's availability for the game at Philadelphia this Sunday, per Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer.