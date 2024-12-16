Nick Chubb Injury: Not expected to need surgery

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday he doesn't expect Chubb (foot) to require surgery to address the broken left foot he suffered during Sunday's 21-7 loss to the Chiefs, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Stefanski indicated that Chubb is done for the year but that he's facing a "shorter-term recovery time" than he did last offseason, while rehabbing from a severe knee injury, Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland reports. Nonetheless, this marks the second year in a row in which Chubb has had his season end early due to injury, and will begin his offseason focused on rehabbing. The soon-to-be 29-year-old is slated to become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year in March, making his future with Cleveland uncertain. For the remainder of the 2024 campaign, beginning Sunday versus Cincinnati, Jerome Ford looks positioned to operate as the No. 1 running back for the Browns, with D'Onta Foreman and Pierre Strong also available as depth options.