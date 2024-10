Chubb (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Chubb, who remains on the reserve/PUP list, has been able to practice in a limited capacity but his next chance to be activated for game action will have to wait at least a week. In his continued absence, Jerome Ford, D'Onta Foreman and Pierre Strong are slated to handle Cleveland's backfield duties versus Philadelphia.