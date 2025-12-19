Chubb was inactive for the Texans' Week 15 win over the Cardinals, but he appears to be trending toward a return to action Sunday following back-to-back full practices. Meanwhile, fellow RB Woody Marks (ankle) -- who didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday -- also has been deemed questionable after logging a limited session Friday. In any case, the Week 16 statuses of both players is slated to be confirmed once Houston's inactives are posted ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Chubb's fantasy lineup viability this weekend hinges on Marks' availability, with Jawhar Jordan a candidate to see added snaps against Las Vegas if either Marks or Chubb are limited or out.