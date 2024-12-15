Nick Chubb Injury: Sustains broken foot

Head coach Kevin Stefanski relayed that Chubb broke his foot during Sunday's 21-7 loss to the Chiefs, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

With Chubb presumably set to miss time down the stretch, Jerome Ford is poised to see an increased role in the Browns' backfield going forward. Additionally, in the wake of Chubb's injury, D'Onta Foreman figures to re-enter the team's backfield mix, with Pierre Strong also available to handle change-of-pace snaps.