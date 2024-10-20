Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Nick Chubb headshot

Nick Chubb News: Finds end zone in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 20, 2024 at 4:17pm

Chubb rushed the ball 11 times for 22 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Bengals. He added one receptions on three targets for 10 yards.

Chubb dominated touches out of the Browns' backfield in his first game in over in a year, as no other running back had more than three carries. While he wasn't particularly efficient, he did manage to plow into the end zone for a one-yard score late in the second quarter. Chubb's usage was promising given the long layoff, though Cleveland's offensive efficiency is in question moving forward with uncertain quarterback play.

Nick Chubb
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News