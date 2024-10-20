Nick Chubb News: Finds end zone in return

Chubb rushed the ball 11 times for 22 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Bengals. He added one receptions on three targets for 10 yards.

Chubb dominated touches out of the Browns' backfield in his first game in over in a year, as no other running back had more than three carries. While he wasn't particularly efficient, he did manage to plow into the end zone for a one-yard score late in the second quarter. Chubb's usage was promising given the long layoff, though Cleveland's offensive efficiency is in question moving forward with uncertain quarterback play.