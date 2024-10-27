Nick Chubb News: Handles 16 carries

Chubb rushed the ball 16 times for 52 yards in Sunday's 29-24 win over the Ravens. He failed to record a reception on two targets.

Chubb saw a relatively heavy workload once again, accounting for 16 of the 21 rush attempts out of the team's backfield. As could be expected in a tough matchup, he was largely held in check with his longest rush going for 15 yards early in the second quarter. Chubb hasn't been efficient in his first two games since returning from knee surgery, but he is the lead back in the Browns' offense -- a positive for his outlook moving forward.