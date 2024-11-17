Nick Chubb News: Modest numbers again in Week 11

Chubb carried the ball 11 times for 50 yards in Sunday's 35-14 loss to the Saints.

The game didn't get away from the Browns until the fourth quarter, but Chubb still failed to get a big workload, even coming off a bye and facing what has been a vulnerable New Orleans run defense this season. Cleveland may simply no longer view Chubb as a viable bell cow after last year's serious knee injury, so while he should remain at the top of the depth chart ahead of the likes of Jerome Ford, his days of seeing 20-plus touches on a consistent basis may be over. Chubb isn't likely to break out in Week 12 against the Steelers, a team he's only scored two rushing touchdowns against in 10 career meetings.