Nick Chubb News: Stymied by Chargers in loss

Chubb rushed 15 times for 39 yards and brought in his only target for minus-4 yards in the Browns' 27-10 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

The Browns tried in vain to establish the ground game via Chubb, but the Chargers' defense repeatedly proved it was up to the task. The veteran has already proven capable of handling a double-digit carry workload over his first three games back from last season's devastating knee injury, but Cleveland's offensive line has failed to open up any holes for him on a consistent basis. Chubb does draw a favorable matchup on paper in a Week 11 road trip to New Orleans following a Week 10 bye.