Nick Cross News: Adds another interception in loss

Cross registered five total tackles (three solo) and an interception in Sunday's 31-13 loss to Denver.

Cross was able to secure his third interception of the season, picking off Bo Nix in the third quarter. The safety has stepped into a starting role in 2024, making the most of his opportunity. Cross has now compiled 130 total tackles (80 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding four passes defensed, three of which were interceptions, and a forced fumble over 14 games.