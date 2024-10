Cross logged eight tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Titans.

Cross was the Colts' second-leading tackler Sunday behind Zaire Franklin (nine). Cross has played at least 55 defensive snaps in all six regular-season games and has played 100 percent of the Colts' defensive snaps in five of six contests. He's up to 60 combined tackles on the year, which is tied for fourth-most in the NFL with Franklin, Budda Baker and E.J. Speed.