Nick Cross News: Signing with Washington

Cross is set to sign with the Commanders, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Cross is an extremely durable safety, playing in all 17 regular-season games for the Colts over the 2025 season and logging 94 percent or more of defensive snaps in 14 of those contests. The 24-year-old will be a youthful addition to a defense that has prioritized acquiring mainly older veteran players over the past few seasons.

