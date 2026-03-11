Nick Cross News: Signing with Washington
Cross is set to sign with the Commanders, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Cross is an extremely durable safety, playing in all 17 regular-season games for the Colts over the 2025 season and logging 94 percent or more of defensive snaps in 14 of those contests. The 24-year-old will be a youthful addition to a defense that has prioritized acquiring mainly older veteran players over the past few seasons.
