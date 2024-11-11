Nick Cross News: Stacks up 12 stops
Cross recorded 12 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 30-20 loss to the Bills.
Cross has been on a tear this season, as the 2022 second-round pick has played almost every defensive snap, recording 98 tackles (60 solo), two interceptions and a forced fumble through 10 games. An elite athlete who's just 23 years old in his third NFL season, Cross appears to have massive upside and big days ahead.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now