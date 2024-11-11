Nick Cross News: Stacks up 12 stops

Cross recorded 12 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 30-20 loss to the Bills.

Cross has been on a tear this season, as the 2022 second-round pick has played almost every defensive snap, recording 98 tackles (60 solo), two interceptions and a forced fumble through 10 games. An elite athlete who's just 23 years old in his third NFL season, Cross appears to have massive upside and big days ahead.