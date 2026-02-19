Nick Emmanwori headshot

Nick Emmanwori News: Excels as rookie

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Emmanwori finished the 2025 regular season with 81 tackles (56 solo), 2.5 sacks, 11 pass breakups and an interception through 14 games. He added 13 tackles (10 solo) and four pass breakups through three postseason outings.

Emmanwori was a finalist for Defensive Rookie of the Year and played a significant role in the Seahawks' path to the Super Bowl. The second-round pick is officially listed as a defensive back, and his ability to move around the formation allowed the Seahawks to keep him on the field regardless of the situation. Emmanwori proved to be a capable run-stopper and pass-rusher when operating as a linebacker, and his coverage skills exceeded expectations as a rookie while still having some room to grow. His flexibility in the formation was vital to keeping offenses guessing. We should expect Emmanwori to continue his upward trajectory in the 2026 season.

Nick Emmanwori
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Emmanwori See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Emmanwori See More
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Landry and Spillane Questionable for Super Bowl
NFL
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Landry and Spillane Questionable for Super Bowl
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
13 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Super Bowl Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Super Bowl Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
14 days ago
DFS Super Bowl LX Breakdown: Seahawks vs. Patriots
NFL
DFS Super Bowl LX Breakdown: Seahawks vs. Patriots
Author Image
Mario Puig
14 days ago
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 17 Overview
NFL
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 17 Overview
Author Image
Mario Puig
54 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 14 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 14 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
73 days ago