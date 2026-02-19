Nick Emmanwori News: Excels as rookie
Emmanwori finished the 2025 regular season with 81 tackles (56 solo), 2.5 sacks, 11 pass breakups and an interception through 14 games. He added 13 tackles (10 solo) and four pass breakups through three postseason outings.
Emmanwori was a finalist for Defensive Rookie of the Year and played a significant role in the Seahawks' path to the Super Bowl. The second-round pick is officially listed as a defensive back, and his ability to move around the formation allowed the Seahawks to keep him on the field regardless of the situation. Emmanwori proved to be a capable run-stopper and pass-rusher when operating as a linebacker, and his coverage skills exceeded expectations as a rookie while still having some room to grow. His flexibility in the formation was vital to keeping offenses guessing. We should expect Emmanwori to continue his upward trajectory in the 2026 season.
