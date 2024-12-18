Nick Folk Injury: Dealing with different injury

Folk (abdomen) didn't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Folk played through a groin injury in Tennessee's Week 15 loss to the Bengals, converting on all three of his extra-point tries while not attempting a field goal. He now appears to be dealing with an abdomen issue following Sunday's contest, which held him out of Wednesday's practice. The Titans have another kicker on their practice squad, Arlington Hambright, that could potentially be added to the active roster if Folk continues to miss practices throughout the week.