Nick Folk Injury: Dealing with groin injury

Folk missed practice Wednesday due to a groin issue, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

This is the first word of Folk managing a groin injury, as he played this past Sunday against Jacksonville and made both of his field goal-attempts. It's unclear how serious the groin issue is, but it's worth noting that the Titans signed kicker Brayden Narveson to their practice squad Wednesday, per Wyatt. If Folk ends up missing Sunday's Week 15 matchup against the Bengals, Narveson would presumably be elevated to take over as the team's placekicker.