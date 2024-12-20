Nick Folk Injury: Likely to be game-time call

Coach Brian Callahan said Friday that Folk (abdomen) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Colts, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

The Titans are expected to have Brayden Narveson elevated from the practice squad as insurance should Folk be unable to kick against Indianapolis. Folk has been nearly automatic this season, making 21 of 22 field-goal attempts (95.5 percent) and all 25 of his extra-point tries. He's been the Titans' best means of offense in 2024.