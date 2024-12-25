Fantasy Football
Nick Folk Injury: Listed as DNP Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Folk (abdomen) was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice estimate, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Folk missed the team's Week 16 loss versus the Colts with an abdomen injury and is now in danger of missing his second straight contest. If the 40-year-old ends up being unable to return for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars, Brayden Narveson will handle the kicking duties once again.

